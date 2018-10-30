Seaport Global Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $11.16 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 549.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

