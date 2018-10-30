Scotiabank Upgrades Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Buy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.
Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.59. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.
