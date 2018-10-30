Scotiabank Upgrades Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Buy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 0.59. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 228,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,775,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 227,001 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 521,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,471 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,557,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

