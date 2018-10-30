Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.19 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $243,111.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00003042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00149314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00241387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.91 or 0.09790061 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

