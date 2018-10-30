Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scorpio Bulkers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of SALT opened at $6.29 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.02.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.