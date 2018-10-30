Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

