ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its Q1 guidance at $0.83-0.89 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.83. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $604,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

