Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $621,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,697 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $4,841,299.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,057 shares of company stock worth $5,689,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

