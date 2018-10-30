Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,314,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,260,000 after buying an additional 418,606 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2,319.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 251,442 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.