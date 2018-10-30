Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

