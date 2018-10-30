Sanmina (SANM) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.875-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,167. Sanmina has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

