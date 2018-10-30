Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades China Life Insurance (LFC) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.85.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.