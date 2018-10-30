Sally-Anne Layman Buys 88,600 Shares of Pilbara Minerals Ltd (PLS) Stock

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS) insider Sally-Anne Layman purchased 88,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,437.00 ($49,955.32).

ASX:PLS opened at A$0.77 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.31 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

