salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Mark J. Hawkins Sells 8,221 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $1,125,290.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRM opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 291.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,977,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,353,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

