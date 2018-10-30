salesforce.com (CRM) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Equities research analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

NYSE CRM opened at $130.99 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $4,738,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,700 shares in the company, valued at $23,014,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.38 per share, for a total transaction of $878,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,211,897.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and have sold 518,278 shares worth $78,207,613. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $194,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 221,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

