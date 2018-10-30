Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 503 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 1,257.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,929,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie set a $356.00 target price on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.72. 31,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,832. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12 month low of $205.22 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

