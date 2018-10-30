Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 125,973 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,988,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 29.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $215,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,548. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $61.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

