S. R. Schill & Associates Invests $800,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,490,000 after buying an additional 592,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,037,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,289 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 39.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,048,270. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. 200,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

