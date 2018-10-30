S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,031,795.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,901,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,025,000 after buying an additional 4,901,030 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 384,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 194,003 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 427.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 134,298 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 123,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,664. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

