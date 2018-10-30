Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 211,102 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.02% of Brixmor Property Group worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 143.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 45,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $306.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

