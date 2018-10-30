RTI Surgical (RTIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect RTI Surgical to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect RTI Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.00 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.40. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RTI Surgical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of RTI Surgical worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

