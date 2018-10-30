RPC, Inc. (RES) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPC’s FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RES. Bank of America lowered their price target on RPC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $13.00 price objective on RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of RES stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. RPC has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 351,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $169,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 1,637.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 1,062,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

