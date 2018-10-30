Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Royal Gold provided an update on first-quarter fiscal 2019 operations. The company ended the reported quarter with 20,000 ounces of gold, 545,000 ounces of silver and 350 ton of copper. The fiscal first-quarter sales performance was impacted by reduced sales at Mount Milligan due to lack of sufficient water sources. The company is trying to reach a long-term water solution. Royal Gold is also exposed to a highly volatile gold price environment. Royal Gold’s stretched valuation is also a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.86.

RGLD opened at $75.46 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,915 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

