Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

