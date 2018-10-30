Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shopify (SHOP) Price Target to $159.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Saturday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a $173.26 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.59.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $176.60. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -305.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 643.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 839.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.