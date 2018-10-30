Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give EQT (EQT) a $53.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research note released on Saturday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In other EQT news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

