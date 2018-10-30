Round Table Services LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

In related news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $1,367,483.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,973,607. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.61 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

