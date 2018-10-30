Round Table Services LLC Increases Position in Kopin Co. (KOPN)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,380 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kopin by 457.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

