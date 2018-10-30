Round Table Services LLC Buys 258 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,844 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,841.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 358,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 358,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 312,186 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242,434.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 244,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,903,000 after acquiring an additional 227,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $325.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.61 and a 12 month high of $374.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $1.056 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

