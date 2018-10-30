Roof Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Roof Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 732,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,740. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

