Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,567,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

