Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Intel (INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. 5,120,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,457,596. The stock has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $60,510.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock worth $163,118. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 375.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.