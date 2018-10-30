Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 407,470 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,268 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 407,470 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.37% of Transocean worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,849,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 0.5% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,631,817 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Transocean by 80.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,714,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,022,428 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.7% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 6,042,430 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $81,210,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.47. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 99.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.20 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

