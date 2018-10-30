Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 591,179 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1,148.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,179 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Mosaic worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 862.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Luciano Siani Pires acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.