Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $191,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $228,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $264,000.

ANF stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

