RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $420,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 44,116 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.40). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

