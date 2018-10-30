Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,669 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9,884.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 565,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 560,052 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,090 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,331,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,833. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

