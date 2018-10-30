Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) Stock

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $256.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

