Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

