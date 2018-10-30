Reviewing Universal Insurance (UVE) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $751.92 million 1.89 $106.93 million N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance $49.40 million 1.47 -$43.20 million ($4.94) -1.67

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 2 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Blue Capital Reinsurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Capital Reinsurance is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 16.71% 29.16% 8.39% Blue Capital Reinsurance -108.91% -38.82% -26.45%

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

