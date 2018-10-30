Reviewing Unifi (UFI) & Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (UNIR)

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Unifi shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Unifi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.8% of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unifi and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniroyal Global Engineered Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi 4.67% 6.37% 4.15% Uniroyal Global Engineered Products -0.86% 14.26% 3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unifi and Uniroyal Global Engineered Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $678.91 million 0.65 $31.70 million $1.32 18.16 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products $98.14 million 0.21 -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Unifi has higher revenue and earnings than Uniroyal Global Engineered Products.

Risk and Volatility

Unifi has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unifi beats Uniroyal Global Engineered Products on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel and hosiery markets. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics primarily used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications in North America and Europe. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components. The company's non-automotive applications include outdoor seating for utility and sports vehicles; and sheeting used in medical and toxic hazard protection, personal protection, moisture barriers, pram and nursery equipment, movie screen, and decorative surface applications. It also offers textured coatings and polymer films. The company offers its products primarily under the Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene, and Vynide brands, as well as through sales persons, agents, and distributors. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

