Reviewing Sutor Technology Group (TORZ) and Haynes International (HAYN)

Sutor Technology Group (OTCMKTS:TORZ) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sutor Technology Group does not pay a dividend. Haynes International pays out -112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Haynes International -6.66% -2.54% -1.32%

Volatility & Risk

Sutor Technology Group has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutor Technology Group and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haynes International $395.21 million 0.92 -$10.19 million ($0.78) -37.23

Sutor Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Haynes International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sutor Technology Group and Haynes International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutor Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50

About Sutor Technology Group

Sutor Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells finished steel products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers longitudinal double submerged?arc welded steel pipes, large and small diameter and spiral seamed heavy steel pipes, hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel sheets, acid pickled steel products, cold-rolled steel products, and galvolume/galfan products. It also provides high precision steel shearing and distribution services. In addition, the company offers processing, distribution, and logistic solutions. Its products are used in various industries, such as solar energy, household appliances, medical instruments, IT, building and construction, and automobiles. Sutor Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Changshu, the People's Republic of China.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

