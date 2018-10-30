Reviewing Independence (IHC) and Athene (ATH)

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Independence and Athene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Athene 0 4 9 0 2.69

Athene has a consensus price target of $62.18, suggesting a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Athene’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athene is more favorable than Independence.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 10.75% 10.62% 4.42% Athene 15.58% 12.54% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence and Athene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $320.49 million 1.67 $42.04 million N/A N/A Athene $8.73 billion 1.02 $1.45 billion $5.66 7.87

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Athene does not pay a dividend. Independence has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Independence has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Independence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Athene shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Athene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Athene beats Independence on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

