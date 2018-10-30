Reviewing Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) and Mazor Robotics (MZOR)

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cytori Therapeutics and Mazor Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mazor Robotics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cytori Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 3,968.63%. Mazor Robotics has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Cytori Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cytori Therapeutics is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Risk and Volatility

Cytori Therapeutics has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics -380.64% -202.09% -64.08% Mazor Robotics -12.80% -7.17% -6.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytori Therapeutics and Mazor Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics $2.69 million 0.97 -$22.68 million ($6.50) -0.05 Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.51 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -115.98

Mazor Robotics has higher revenue and earnings than Cytori Therapeutics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytori Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cytori Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mazor Robotics beats Cytori Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types. The company's second nanomedicine drug candidate is, ATI-1123, a novel and new chemical entity, which has completed Phase I clinical trial and is a workhorse chemotherapeutic drug used for various cancers. It also sells Celution cell processing systems, StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, and surgical accessories and instrumentation to hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through a combination of a direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and licensees. In addition, the company markets and sells its proprietary enzymatic reagents under the Celase and Intravase brands. It has operations in the Americas, Japan, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

