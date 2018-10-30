Reviewing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) and Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Central Garden & Pet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $2.05 billion 0.73 $78.82 million $1.50 19.23 Central Garden & Pet $2.05 billion 0.81 $78.82 million $1.50 21.18

Central Garden & Pet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Garden & Pet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.32% 14.69% 6.37% Central Garden & Pet 5.32% 14.69% 6.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Central Garden & Pet and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 0 4 0 3.00 Central Garden & Pet 0 2 5 0 2.71

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.23%. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.12%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Central Garden & Pet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Central Garden & Pet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets. It also offers animal and household health, and insect control products; aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Bio Spot Active Care, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, Super Pet, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seeds; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicide, insecticide, and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products, such as pottery, trellises, and other wood products. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company is also involved in the distribution of third party pet, and lawn and garden products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets. It also offers animal and household health, and insect control products; aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Bio Spot Active Care, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, Super Pet, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seeds; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicide, insecticide, and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products, such as pottery, trellises, and other wood products. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company is also involved in the distribution of third party pet, and lawn and garden products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.