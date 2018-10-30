Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 297.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

ALXN stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

