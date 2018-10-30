Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Chemours Co (CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.19% of Chemours worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CC stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 107.22%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

