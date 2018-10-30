Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. 1,698,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.25. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

