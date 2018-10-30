Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.07.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,130,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.