Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) recently:

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $83.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx launched its second drug, Crysvita, in the United States to treat X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in April. We are optimistic on the drug’s uptake. The drug was also approved in the EU in February on a conditional basis. In May, the company announced positive phase II data from the drug in pediatric setting, but according to the FDA those were not sufficient to support an NDA. Thus, the company is in discussions with FDA and EMA, which would provide further clarity regarding whether an additional study would be required for the approval. The company also remains focused on its two-gene therapy programs — DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia. However, developmental or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q3 earnings release.”

10/7/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Ahead of the pending Phase 3 results for UX007 (trihep) in Glut1 DS expected sometime this quarter, we sifted through early data and market sizing assumptions to frame expectations and potential upside/downside on the event. Bottom line, while directly comparable data are limited to say the least (most similar pilot study only had an N of 6 and Phase 2 trials evaluated different endpoints), we believe a positive read- out is the most likely outcome given proof of concept data combined with seemingly reasonable powering assumptions. Between the recent pullback in shares (15% since 9/25) and our sense that this opportunity is not well understood by the market, we see risk/reward slightly skewed to the upside. Maintain OW.””

10/3/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx launched its second drug, Crysvita, in the United States to treat X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in April. We are optimistic on the drug’s uptake. The drug was also approved in the EU in February on a conditional basis. In May, the company announced positive phase II data from the drug in pediatric setting, but according to the FDA those were not sufficient to support an NDA. Thus, the company is in discussions with FDA and EMA, which would provide further clarity regarding whether an additional study would be required for the approval. The company also remains focused on its two-gene therapy programs — DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia. However,developmental or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital. “

9/29/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $72.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $392,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $1,417,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,774. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 358.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

