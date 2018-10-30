Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $152,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,560 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $2,198,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,740,400 shares of company stock worth $59,709,371. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.